Crews halt brush fire along I-15 near Mount Hope

A brush fire broke out Monday along northbound Interstate 15 near State Route 94 in San Diego's Mount Hope neighborhood.

Crews responded to the blaze around 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SkyRanger 7 was above the fire, showing smoke and flames near the Costco on Gateway Center Drive.

By 4:15 p.m., the fire had been halted at a half-acre but crews would remain on scene for about an hour to temper flames.

No other details were immediately available, including the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.