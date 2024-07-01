Fires

Crash turned fire burns 1,000 acres near Jacumba, prompts evacuations

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know: McCain Fire

  • The fire has burned 1,000 acres; 5% containment
  • Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued
  • A shelter is at the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo

Evacuation orders and warnings continued Tuesday after a vehicle crash sparked a brush fire, which burned 1,000 acres in east San Diego County, fire officials said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The "McCain Fire" broke out Monday after a traffic collision near Interstate 8 and McCain Valley Road near Jacumba at around 3:30 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 48-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV westbound on I-8 when he lost control, according to the California Highway Patrol. His car flipped over and burst into flames, which then spread to nearby vegetation, CHP logs say. Investigators said the driver suffered head injuries but is expected to survive.

Conditions were on firefighters' side overnight and the blaze was recorded at 1,000 acres and 5% containment Tuesday morning, a Cal Fire spokesperson said.

The De Anza Springs Resort, an RV campground, was evacuated in the wake of the fire. Several other areas were under evacuation warnings. The fire was burning away from the resort by Tuesday but the orders remained in case conditions changed quickly, fire officials said.

A map showing other evacuation orders and warnings can be found here.

Areas highlighted in red were under an evacuation warning from the McCain Fire that started on July 1, 2024. The yellow areas were under evacuation warnings. The red line shows the outline of the 1000-acre wildfire.

A designated shelter is located at the Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo, according to the County of San Diego. Members from the American Red Cross are there, providing food and supplies, the county said.

Local

San Diego County Jul 1

MAP: These San Diego bars, clubs must have drink-spiking tests under new California law

San Diego weather Jun 30

Temperatures rise as heat wave sets in for San Diego's July 4th week

A Red Cross team member said they had about six families in their care Monday but they were expecting more throughout the evening.

All lanes of westbound I-8 west of Carrizo Gorge were closed following the crash and fire, Caltrans San Diego said in an X post. By 10:20 p.m., the left lane had reopened.

A smoke advisory was issued over the extreme southeast part of San Diego County, which includes east of Boulevard and north of Titus, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

Cal Fire San Diego

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Fires
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us