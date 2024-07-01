Crash turned fire burns 1,000 acres near Jacumba, prompts evacuations

What to Know: McCain Fire The fire has burned 1,000 acres; 5% containment

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued

A shelter is at the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo

Evacuation orders and warnings continued Tuesday after a vehicle crash sparked a brush fire, which burned 1,000 acres in east San Diego County, fire officials said.

The "McCain Fire" broke out Monday after a traffic collision near Interstate 8 and McCain Valley Road near Jacumba at around 3:30 p.m.

#McCainFire [Update] The fire is 1000 acres and 5% contained. Firefighters took advantage of the low fire intensity last night and made progress in containing the fire. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 2, 2024

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 48-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV westbound on I-8 when he lost control, according to the California Highway Patrol. His car flipped over and burst into flames, which then spread to nearby vegetation, CHP logs say. Investigators said the driver suffered head injuries but is expected to survive.

Conditions were on firefighters' side overnight and the blaze was recorded at 1,000 acres and 5% containment Tuesday morning, a Cal Fire spokesperson said.

The De Anza Springs Resort, an RV campground, was evacuated in the wake of the fire. Several other areas were under evacuation warnings. The fire was burning away from the resort by Tuesday but the orders remained in case conditions changed quickly, fire officials said.

A map showing other evacuation orders and warnings can be found here.

Areas highlighted in red were under an evacuation warning from the McCain Fire that started on July 1, 2024. The yellow areas were under evacuation warnings. The red line shows the outline of the 1000-acre wildfire.

A designated shelter is located at the Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo, according to the County of San Diego. Members from the American Red Cross are there, providing food and supplies, the county said.

A Red Cross team member said they had about six families in their care Monday but they were expecting more throughout the evening.

All lanes of westbound I-8 west of Carrizo Gorge were closed following the crash and fire, Caltrans San Diego said in an X post. By 10:20 p.m., the left lane had reopened.

A smoke advisory was issued over the extreme southeast part of San Diego County, which includes east of Boulevard and north of Titus, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

Cal Fire San Diego

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.