Brush Fire in Vista Halted at 15 Acres, Cal Fire Says

Cal Fire San Diego crews have stopped a brush fire in Vista that quickly grew to 15 acres Wednesday afternoon.

The agency said the fire, called the Spur Fire, was moving at a slow/moderate rate of spread and was not threatening any structures. At about 12:30 p.m., it had scorched about four acres, Cal Fire said.

The fire was burning near Spur Avenue and Hutchingson Street in unincorporated Vista, east of Guajome Park and south of state Route 76.

The Oceanside Police Department said the fire closed eastbound SR-76 at Melrose and asked drivers to find alternate routes through the city.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed the fire burning towards state Route 76 and sending a plume of smoke over the freeway. Firefighting planes were dropping pink fire retardant across the open land in an effort to stop its spread.

By about 1:30 p.m., the fire had been halted at about 15 acres, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

