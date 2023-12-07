Photos: ‘Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul gets memorable moment at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

From what we can tell, actor Aaron Paul is as different from his "Breaking Bad" character as he can get as evidenced by a wholesome moment he and his family experienced at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, which was shared on social media Wednesday.

Instead of Jesse Pinkman's yellow meth suit, Paul donned a fuzzy rose-colored sweatshirt as he and his family trekked through the African savannah (in North County San Diego) aboard a safari truck, the social media post shows.

In the post, Paul said he and his family visited the wildlife park in North County San Diego a few months ago and were given "a moment we will never forget." The team with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance allowed his daughter to name one of the Safari Park's newest residents -- a lanky giraffe calf.

"Story chose to name him Elliott since her favorite movie of all time is ET," Paul wrote on Instagram.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Elliott, a Masai giraffes, was born on Oct. 7 to parents parents Mara and Gowan on Oct. 7, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) said.

While the species of giraffe is considered threatened, the subspecies of Masai giraffes native to Kenya were declared endangered in 2019.

"In many African countries, giraffe populations are slowly decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching which is why San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports community conservation efforts in Kenya to help protect this charismatic species," the SDZWA said.

Paul is a frequent visitor to San Diego with several appearances at San Diego Comic-Con until "Breaking Bad's" series end in 2013 and more recently to promote his and co-star Bryan Cranston's new mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

"Breaking Bad" originally aired on AMC for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013. The show primarily focused on Walter White (Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher struggling to financially support his family, including a son who has cerebral palsy and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.