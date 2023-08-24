Boil water advisory issued for Coronado, Imperial Beach as E. coli was found in drinking water system

The County of San Diego and the Department of Environmental Health and Quality have issued a boil water advisory for the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach areas as the drinking water system has tested the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The presence of E. coli bacteria may indicate that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste, health officials said.

Some effects of drinking the water can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E. coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems, health officials said.

Residents are encouraged to boil all water for three minutes and let the water cool before they use it and are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm the bacteria is no longer in the water supply.

Officials said affected customers will be contacted directly by the Cal American Water Company with additional information.

