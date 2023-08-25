From showering to doing laundry, here's what to do when a boil water advisory is issued

A boil water advisory was issued for a portion of the South Bay, including Imperial Beach, the Silver Strand and parts of San Diego, Chula Vista and San Ysidro after E.coli bacteria was found in a drinking water system for that area.

A boil water advisory is issued when contaminants in the water could make someone sick. Generally, residents should avoid ingesting potentially contaminated water but it is still safe for use if you take care not to ingest it, according to County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Eric McDonald.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more specific guidance for residents under the advisory. From bathing to brushing teeth, here are the answers to your questions about what to do amid a boil water advisory:

Drinking water/Cooking water

For consumption, residents should prioritize bottled drinking water or boiling water amid the boil water advisory

When boiling water, bring it to a full rolling boil for at least one minute, and then allow it to cool before use.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Here are the areas affected by the boil water advisory:

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if: The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand: Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Clean washable toys and surfaces with: Bottled water, Boiled water, or Water that has been disinfected with bleach [PDF – 1 page].



Caring for pets

Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for your garden and houseplants