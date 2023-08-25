F/A-18 fighter jet crash under investigation on MCAS Miramar

Military officials are investigating an F/A-18 fighter jet crash reported in a remote part of MCAS Miramar Thursday night.

The crash was reported right before midnight in a remote part of the base east of Interstate 15, MCAS public affairs confirmed to NBC 7. There are no indications of damage to property on the ground, a release said.

It is unknown if the pilot was injured or what may have caused the crash. The aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, a release said. Search and rescue actions are ongoing.

San Diego Police was initially responding to the incident but MCAS Miramar has taken over.

The incident is under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.