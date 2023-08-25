Some South Bay Schools close, impacted due to boil water advisory

As a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the South Bay on Thursday, the San Ysidro School District has made the decision to close several schools as an abundance of caution while other districts in the South Bay are taking precautions.
The list of schools that are closed on Friday from the San Ysidro School District are the following:
Preschools:
- Smythe Child Development Center
- Sunset Preschool
- Ocean View Hills Preschool
Elementary Schools:
- La Mirada Elementary
- Ocean View Hills Elementary
- Smythe Elementary
- Sunset Elementary
- Willow Elementary
Middle Schools:
- San Ysidro Middle School
- Vista Del Mar Middle
The district said it will send out a communication to all families and staff on Sunday, Aug. 27 indicating if schools will open on Monday, Aug. 28.
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is aware and has taken precautions at five schools that are impacted by the advisory.
Those schools are:
- Los Altos Elementary School
- Finney, Myrtle S. Elementary School
- Silver Wing Elementary School
- Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School
- CVLCC High School
CVESD has shut off the water at those schools, except the toilets. The school district said they have opted to serve food that does not need to be rinsed or washed before eating and are providing water bottles, hand sanitizers and hand washing stations for students and staff to use.
Sweetwater Union High School District sent an email to parents Thursday night saying they are aware of the situation and made the decision to remain open on Friday.
The district said they have taken preventative measures in regard to their water supply at the schools and have placed hand washing stations and hand sanitizer throughout campuses and have made bottled water available to students.
The advisory was issued after a water line on Seacoast Drive in IB tested positive for E.coli, indicating the water could be contaminated with human or animal waste, health officials said shortly after noon.
At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, spokesperson Brian Berretto with Cal American Water Company (CAWC), the water service provider in the area, said the advisory was extended to include the following areas:
- Coronado south of Fiddler's Cove
- All of Imperial Beach
- Parts West Chula Vista serviced by CAWC
- Parts of West San Ysidro serviced by CAWC
- Parts of the city of San Diego included in the map below
Berretto did not say why the advisory was expanded or why the new areas weren't initially placed under the advisory.
The advisory is expected to last at least until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Berretto. Residents and businesses relying on around 17,000 water connections in the southwestern part of the county are impacted, Berretto said.
