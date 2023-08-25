Some South Bay Schools close, impacted due to boil water advisory

As a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the South Bay on Thursday, the San Ysidro School District has made the decision to close several schools as an abundance of caution while other districts in the South Bay are taking precautions.

The list of schools that are closed on Friday from the San Ysidro School District are the following:

Preschools:

Smythe Child Development Center

Sunset Preschool

Ocean View Hills Preschool

Elementary Schools:

La Mirada Elementary

Ocean View Hills Elementary

Smythe Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Willow Elementary

Middle Schools:

San Ysidro Middle School

Vista Del Mar Middle

The district said it will send out a communication to all families and staff on Sunday, Aug. 27 indicating if schools will open on Monday, Aug. 28.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is aware and has taken precautions at five schools that are impacted by the advisory.

Those schools are:

Los Altos Elementary School

Finney, Myrtle S. Elementary School

Silver Wing Elementary School

Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School

CVLCC High School

CVESD has shut off the water at those schools, except the toilets. The school district said they have opted to serve food that does not need to be rinsed or washed before eating and are providing water bottles, hand sanitizers and hand washing stations for students and staff to use.

Sweetwater Union High School District sent an email to parents Thursday night saying they are aware of the situation and made the decision to remain open on Friday.

The district said they have taken preventative measures in regard to their water supply at the schools and have placed hand washing stations and hand sanitizer throughout campuses and have made bottled water available to students.

The advisory was issued after a water line on Seacoast Drive in IB tested positive for E.coli, indicating the water could be contaminated with human or animal waste, health officials said shortly after noon.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, spokesperson Brian Berretto with Cal American Water Company (CAWC), the water service provider in the area, said the advisory was extended to include the following areas:

Coronado south of Fiddler's Cove

All of Imperial Beach

Parts West Chula Vista serviced by CAWC

Parts of West San Ysidro serviced by CAWC

Parts of the city of San Diego included in the map below

Berretto did not say why the advisory was expanded or why the new areas weren't initially placed under the advisory.

The advisory is expected to last at least until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Berretto. Residents and businesses relying on around 17,000 water connections in the southwestern part of the county are impacted, Berretto said.

