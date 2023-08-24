OC bar shooter who killed 3 identified as an ex-SoCal police officer

The man who opened fire Wednesday night at a crowded Orange County bar, killing three people, was a former Southern California law enforcement officer, authorities said Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the gunman in Wednesday night's shooting, as 59-year-old John Snowling. Authorities said the shooter was a former member of the Ventura Police Department.

He was shot and killed by responding deputies within minutes of their arrival at Cook's Corner Bar in the Trabuco Canyon area, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

Snowling was a sergeant with the Ventura Police Department, where he worked until his retirement in 2014, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, law enforcement sources said. Three law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said the shooter targeted his estranged wife, who was injured in the shooting.

Ventura County Superior Court records show that Snowling's estranged wife filed for divorce Dec. 21.

A long-time neighbor told NBC4's I-Team that Snowling's home in Camarillo has been empty for months. Snowling packed and moved out early this year.

Several vehicles were in the driveway early Thursday.

An update with the Orange County Sheriff's Department was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Ventura Police Department released a statement Thursday morning, confirming Snowling worked with the department from July 1986 through February 2014 and retired about 10 years ago.

"Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook's Corner," said Chief Darin Schindler of the Ventura Police Department. "Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, add the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all."

The gunfire at Cook's Corner Bar began around 7 p.m. during an evening of live music and an $8 Spaghetti Night special at the bar. Three victims were killed and six were injured, according to authorities.

Of the six people injured, five suffered gunshot wounds.

As of Thursday morning, two patients remained in critical condition. One of the most seriously injured patients, identified only as a man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Another critical patient was shot in the jaw, according to hospital officials.

Four other patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials said no deputies were injured.

Witnesses described a terrifying series of events inside the bar off Santiago Canyon Road. A woman seated next to the shooter's estranged wife at the bar said she watched in horror as he walked in and shot her friend. Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 she and her friend went to the Cook’s Corner bar together.

The two were seated near a stage watching a performance from a cover band when gunfire erupted.

"We were sitting there listening to the band and all of sudden, from behind us, we hear shooting. A bunch of shooting,” Fruichantie said. “I thought it was just firecrackers, she didn’t say anything. People were getting shot. People were getting shot.”

Fruichantie said the gunman then made his way toward them and began shooting at them.

According to Fruichantie, her friend had filed for divorce from the gunman and was staying with friends. He was unhappy with the estrangement, which is why he targeted the woman in the shooting, she said.