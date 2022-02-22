Big Rig Fatally Jackknifes on I-15

At least one person was killed Tuesday night on the Interstate 15 northbound in Mission Valley.

The crash occurred a little after 6 p.m. near the Friars Road exit and involved at semi-truck that rolled off the freeway, according to an official with San Diego Fire Rescue.

The big rig jackknifed and overturned on the right shoulder, said a representative with the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic impacts from the incident are not yet known, but it may not be the evening's last serious wreck, with slick roads from rain likely to give way later to icy conditions farther east when snow is expected to fall as low as 3,000 feet in elevation.

