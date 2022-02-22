What Time Will the Wet Weather Hit San Diego? Details on The Incoming Winter Storm

A winter storm is taking aim for San Diego County and is expected to drench the region with rain, blanket mountain communities with snow and deliver gusty conditions to deserts on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The wet weather event is forecasted to begin around 10 a.m. with snow and rain in East County, then be widespread across the region with showers by noon. Already, several warnings and an advisory are in effect for parts of the region due to the incoming storm.

Coastal communities are under a wind advisory through 12 a.m. Wednesday, deserts face gusts up to 70 mph and are under a high wind warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday and mountain regions are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday for overnight snow. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will have the most active weather.

“The storm system is going to start to increase in intensity as we go through today," Parveen said.

She added that evening will bring the chance for thunderstorms.



Meanwhile, mountain areas are bracing for measurable snow through the next day.

“Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, that’s when we’re going to have the most mountain snow,” Parveen said. “Some of it is going to be pretty heavy and snow levels are going to be dropping very low.”

Mountain areas could potentially get the following snowfall:

2,000 to 4,000 feet – 1 to 3 inches

4,000 to 6,000 feet – 3 to 6 inches

6,000+ feet – 6 to 10+ inches

“You can expect travel is going to be very hazardous,” Parveen warned. “Snow levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could be dropping to 2,000 feet. That is incredibly low. This is a very cold storm system.”

The NWS said the same, reminding travelers in a tweet that conditions will get nasty at around 2,000 feet.

A winter storm will bring widespread rain, wind, low elevation snow, and even a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday morning. If you're traveling through the mountains and foothills (down to 2000 ft) expect hazardous travel conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BbsAf5Imrh — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2022

As a result of the storm, the Mountain Empire School District said it will close its campuses on Tuesday.

In Encinitas, free sandbags were available for residents preparing for flooding. Sea Aire Mobile Home Park resident Rob Berg was the furthest thing from excited about the wet weather.

“I know it’s going to happen,” Berg said. Whenever it rains, Berg said his home and those of his neighbors get swamped and it takes as little as 20 minutes of hard rain to turn his mobile home along Vulcan Avenue into a "waterfront property."

The water pours in from three directions, said Berg, who installed a sump pump right outside his home for a small amount of relief.

On days when he knows a storm is coming, Berg moves his valuables to higher ground and checks the pump to make sure it's in working order. Once the rain starts falling, Berg said the pump clicks on and usually runs for about 24 hours.

"The depth out here can be a foot, maybe more," Berg said, adding passing cars create waves that sometimes make their way into his house.

"It’s very irritating," he said. "I get a little more agitated each year."