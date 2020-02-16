Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation in Eastern City of SD

The San Diego police officers will take part in a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., officers will be looking for violations committed by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk, Officer Mark McCullough said.

"These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and failing to stop for signs and signals," McCullough said.

"Routine traffic patrols will focus efforts in trouble spots," he said. "While targeted patrols will take place in the neighborhoods of the Eastern Division including the communities of Allied Gardens, Birdland, College East, College West, Del Cerro, Grantville, Kearny Mesa, Lake Murray, Mission Valley East, Qualcomm, San Carlos, Serra Mesa and Tierrasanta."

McCullough said officers will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Bike riders will be stopped when riding on the wrong side of the road, when not complying with stop signs and signals, or for committing other violations of the same traffic laws that apply to vehicle drivers, McCullough said.

In 2016, 138 bicyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads, police said. Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33 percent from 2012, and the number of bicyclists killed is up nearly 25 percent over the past five years.

"Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,'' McCullough said. "Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.''

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.