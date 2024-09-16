Suspect arrested in connection with Barrio Logan shooting that left 2 dead

A National City resident was behind bars Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting two young men over the weekend in Barrio Logan.

Guillermo David Gonzalez, 23, allegedly approached the victims and opened fire on them in the 1700 block of Newton Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the gunfire, the assailant got into a 2012 Kia Forte belonging to one of the victims, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. Noticing someone in the back seat, the gunman ordered her out, then drove off.

One of the victims, 18, died at the scene, Maggi said. Paramedics took the other man, 23, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the names of the victims — both believed to be recent immigrants from Venezuela — pending family notification.

The day after the shooting, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen Kia with Gonzalez inside it in Rosemead and arrested him without incident, Maggi said.

Gonzalez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery, carjacking and two counts of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the deadly shooting.