6 arrested in crackdown on alleged Barrio Logan protection racket, police say

Authorities arrested a half-dozen suspects Thursday in connection with an alleged 18-month series of gang-related offenses, including murder, allegedly committed as part of a protection racket that siphoned money from businesses in Barrio Logan.

The crimes — involving demands for money backed by threats of assault, burglary and vandalism — have "caused great fear" for storefront proprietors and their employees in the 1900 to 2200 blocks of Logan Avenue, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Police are investigating a rash of burglaries in Barrio Logan. NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to some businesses in the area.

The arrests took place during a search warrant sweep carried out by SDPD officers, personnel with the county sheriff's and probation departments, state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and federal Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.

"During the investigation, gang detectives and San Diego County District Attorney gang prosecutors learned that, in addition to the extortion to the local businesses, there were also physical assaults to (visitors to) Chicano Park, drug violations and the illegal possession of weapons," according to the SDPD statement.

The alleged crimes, which led to 130 calls for police service, included 18 violent crimes, including two homicides, as well as 11 burglaries with losses exceeding $100,000 and four acts of vandalism.

Law enforcement officials believe that "there may be more cases associated with this investigation, but (that) victims may not want to report them due to fear of retaliation," the police statement asserts.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the SDPD Gang Unit at 619-531-2847 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.