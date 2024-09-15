Suspect search underway after 2 killed in Barrio Logan shooting

San Diego police were searching Sunday for the suspect responsible for a shooting in Barrio Logan that left two people dead.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. Saturday along Newton Avenue near Sigsbee Street. When officers arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds, the San Diego Police Department said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, SDPD Lt. Louis Maggi said. The identities were not yet disclosed, but one victim was believed to be 18 years old.

The suspect has not yet been located. He was described as a man in his 30s about 5 feet 10 inches tall with short hair and a full beard. SDPD believes he took off westbound from the scene in an older model white Kia Forte.

A suspect description was not available. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

SDPD homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact their department or CrimeStoppers.

One resident from the area who spoke with NBC 7 wanted others to know the shooting is not a representation of what Barrio Logan is.

"Actually, if anything, Logan has gotten a lot better since they put the police station on 25th Street; policing has been more regular," Pedro Gonzalez said. "I feel like everything has been a little calmer but it definitely happens everywhere in San Diego, in general."

The murder rate in San Diego County and the city of San Diego is dropping, according to the San Diego Association of Governments' annual crime report, which was recently released.

The murder rate in San Diego County has dropped from 112 in 2021 to 105 in 2022, and 83 in 2023, the report found.

From 2021 to 2023 respectively, there were 57, 51 and 43 murders within the city of San Diego.