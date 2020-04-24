Bank CEO Predicts Latest PPP Funding Will ‘Be Gone Within One Day’

The Federal Government has now set aside roughly 660 billion dollars through 2 rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

The money is meant to help America's small businesses reeling from the financial impacts of Covid-19.

With an estimated 30 million small businesses across our country, it would mean roughly $2,200 per business if everyone got a slice of the pie.

Clearly, that wouldn't put a dent into most business's bottom line. The reality is some businesses will get the loans, which can be forgiven if they're used for specific things like payroll, and other businesses will not.

So who decides who gets the money and who gets left out?

Ultimately America's banks and credit unions have the power and the process hasn't been entirely transparent for many "mom and pops" on the outside looking in.

Dan Yates, CEO of Endeavor Bank, a smaller regional bank based in downtown San Diego says it may ultimately come down to relationships.

Yates has been working 7 days a week at all hours of the day responding to his clients who have questions and concerns about how to apply for the loan program.

"If you get down to the community banks, I would say the majority are very much focused on their clients first and only after their own clients are taken care of, regardless of size, then they would go to the next filter which is a business owner looking to become a client of that bank" said Yates.

In some cases, smaller banks have been able to better serve their clients during the PPP process because larger banks don't have the man power to respond and have relied on automated portals. Small business owners trying to get through to an actual person at a big bank haven't much luck.

So how do the big banks decide which clients get to the front of the line in the PPP?

"One in particular set a dollar amount and a number of employees to make their cut. Another bank of equal size, not naming names, delegated to different departments, gave corporate groups a certain amount of money and their business banking group another allocation and let those departments make those decisions" said Yates.

One thing all banks have in common - they've continued processing loan applications knowing a second round of funding from the federal government would eventually be released.

Now that the 2nd round is on America's doorstep, the anxious waiting game begins.

The Small Business Administration, which approves loan applications, on behalf of the lenders is expected to reopen its portal Monday, April 27th at 7:30 pst.

Yates says with so many of those loans ready to go the funds will likely dry up in a matter of hours, not days.

"One of the distinguishing tip offs to that, which I've never seen before, is the president of the American Banking Association has asked the treasury to give all bankers 1 hour notice before they officially open the window. You might asked 'why would you do that'? It's because they know the funds will go so fast they want to give every bank a chance to have their finger on the trigger to push the loans through" said Yates.

Yates says if a small business owner hasn't already had their loan application pre-approved through a lender it's likely too late.

"I received an email yesterday from all the San Diego based community bank CEOs and one of the large portals that will remain nameless that has been accepting applications for weeks, has come to the local banks and said 'we have hundreds of applications we've already received and reviewed, we've got all the compliance work, would you like to have several million of that? and we all said no, we're all full" said Yates.

Yates said 3 out of 4 businesses who received funding during round 1 of the PP had loan sizes below 150-thousand dollars, meaning the bulk of the loans likely went to your more typical "mom and pop" businesses.

However, most of the actual dollars went to larger businesses.

Yates said loans of more than 150-thousand dollars accounted for 83 percent of the initial PPP.

The coming days and weeks will reveal which small businesses get a lifeline with money from round 2 of the program.

For those who don't, it may sadly be a knockout blow.