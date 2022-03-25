Bail Bond Agent Shot in the Face in El Cajon, Suspect Arrested

A bail bond agent was shot in the face Friday in El Cajon after looking for a wanted suspect in a vacant business, police said.

Bail bond agents arrived at a vacant business at around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of West Lexington Avenue. They were looking for a wanted suspect when they got into a confrontation with an unassociated person. The shooting started and an agent was struck in the face. The bail bond agents did not return fire, El Cajon Police (ECPD) said.

ECPD responded to the scene and rescued the agent who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet entered near his cheek and exited near his ear, ECPD said.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody at around 5 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The road is closed as the investigation continues.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE - avoid the area of 300 W Lexington Ave for Police Activity. The road is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/HNCsQ1Mua7 — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 26, 2022

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.