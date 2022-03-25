El Cajon

Bail Bond Agent Shot in the Face in El Cajon, Suspect Arrested

The shooting reportedly took place in the 300 block of West Lexington Avenue at around 4 p.m.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

SkyRanger 7 over the scene of a reported shooting in El Cajon on March 25, 2022.

A bail bond agent was shot in the face Friday in El Cajon after looking for a wanted suspect in a vacant business, police said.

Bail bond agents arrived at a vacant business at around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of West Lexington Avenue. They were looking for a wanted suspect when they got into a confrontation with an unassociated person. The shooting started and an agent was struck in the face. The bail bond agents did not return fire, El Cajon Police (ECPD) said.

ECPD responded to the scene and rescued the agent who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet entered near his cheek and exited near his ear, ECPD said.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody at around 5 p.m.

The road is closed as the investigation continues.

No other information was available.

