Aztecs knock off #17 Utah State at Viejas Arena

One thing San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher is adamant about is not letting one loss turn into two losses. Letting a losing streak get going can torpedo a team's NCAA Tournament chances in a hurry.

The Aztecs have become brilliant at bouncing back, especially in their own building. They dropped their last outing on the road at Colorado State so 17th-ranked Utah State really had no chance at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State had one of their better shooting days of the season in an 81-67 win in front of yet another sellout crowd and a national TV audience. The Aztecs went 9-for-20 from 3-point range and shot 47.3% from the floor, proving once again when they're hitting from the outside this club is extremely difficult to beat.

The scoring came from a bunch of different places, too. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee, who was recently named one of the final 20 players under consideration for the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the most outstanding player in college basketball, had a solid outing with 16 points and nine rebounds. He had a new running mate in Jay Pal. The transfer from Campbell University had his best game as an Aztec with 16 points, making all five shots he tried from the field.

Micah Parrish and Darrion Trammell were also in double-figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. SDSU has now won 30 straight games at home when coming off a loss, the longest streak in the country. They get back on the road on Tuesday with a trip to Air Force.