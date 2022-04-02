San Diego gas prices

Average San Diego County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since March 2020

The average price has dropped 7.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.9 cents on both Thursday and Friday

By City News Service

An up-close look at gasoline octanes at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since March 26, 2020, Saturday, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.946.

The average price has dropped 7.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.9 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.276, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but $1.051 more than one month ago and $1.986 higher than one year ago.

MAP: Where to Find Cheap Gas in San Diego County
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

Get updates on what's happening in San Diego to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

How to Save Money on Gas

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save some money at the pump.

  • Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.
  • Also, shop around for gas prices, sometimes lower prices are around the corner.

This article tagged under:

San Diego gas pricesgas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us