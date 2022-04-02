Average San Diego County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since March 2020

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since March 26, 2020, Saturday, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.946.

The average price has dropped 7.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.9 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.276, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but $1.051 more than one month ago and $1.986 higher than one year ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

Get updates on what's happening in San Diego to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

How to Save Money on Gas

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save some money at the pump.