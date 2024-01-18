Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since February 2

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since Feb. 2, decreasing 1.4 cents to $4.609.

The average price has dropped for 11 consecutive days and 13 of the past 14, decreasing 17.3 cents, including 1.6 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.6 cents less than one week ago and 15.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 6.4 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.826 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a run of 19 decreases in 21 days totaling 5.9 cents, increasing six- tenths of a cent to $3.094. It has risen 2.6 cents over the past three days, including 1.6 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 1.7 cents more than one week ago and 2.8 cents higher than one month ago but 26.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.922 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels.

"Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We'll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move."