Authorities in Tijuana find tunnel near Otay Mesa

Authorities in Tijuana are investigating the discovery of a tunnel near Otay Mesa.

The tunnel was located on the street of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, according to the Secretary of Citizen Security in Baja California, Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar. Authorities in Tijuana are working with U.S. officials to understand how long the tunnel is, where it ends and its purpose.

Aguilar confirmed that the tunnel does connect to a sealed tunnel from 2022. Officials have requested special oxygen equipment due to the depth of the tunnel.

No other information was available.

