San Diego

At-risk man last seen in downtown San Diego is reported missing

By City News Service

San Diego Police Generic 1
Eric S. Page

A 56-year-old, at-risk man who went missing in downtown San Diego is being sought by his family, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

Lance Montgomery was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1100 Front St., police said Wednesday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Lance Montgomery

Montgomery has gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard, and is about 6- feet tall and 200 pounds.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue Hurley tank top, brown pants and blue and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us