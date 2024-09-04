At-risk man last seen in downtown San Diego is reported missing

A 56-year-old, at-risk man who went missing in downtown San Diego is being sought by his family, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

Lance Montgomery was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1100 Front St., police said Wednesday.

Lance Montgomery

Montgomery has gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard, and is about 6- feet tall and 200 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue Hurley tank top, brown pants and blue and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.