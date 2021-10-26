SDPD

Armed Suspect Prompts SWAT Standoff in Birdland: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

A SWAT team is responding to a home in the Birdland neighborhood where police say an armed suspect is threatening two women and refusing to surrender.

A woman told police her daughter's friend came into their apartment and pointed a gun at them, according to SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood.

Police had the apartment near Cardinal Road and Cardinal Drive surrounded by around 2 p.m., and SWAT members and a heavily armored vehicle were responding by about 4 p.m.

At one point the suspect came out of the apartment with his hands up and talked to officers before going back inside, Lockwood said.

SDPD asked people to avoid the area.

The police activity also got in the way of parents picking up their children from nearby Fletcher Elementary. The San Diego Unified School District Police Department said students would be redirected to Chesterton Elementary for pick up.

Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) negotiators are responding, according to Lockwood.

Check back for updates.

