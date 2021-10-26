Armed Suspect Prompts SWAT Standoff in Birdland: SDPD

A SWAT team is responding to a home in the Birdland neighborhood where police say an armed suspect is threatening two women and refusing to surrender.

A woman told police her daughter's friend came into their apartment and pointed a gun at them, according to SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood.

Police had the apartment near Cardinal Road and Cardinal Drive surrounded by around 2 p.m., and SWAT members and a heavily armored vehicle were responding by about 4 p.m.

At one point the suspect came out of the apartment with his hands up and talked to officers before going back inside, Lockwood said.

SDPD asked people to avoid the area.

Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of 2600 Cardinal Rd. (92123), it will be closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ZehCuBvFax — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 27, 2021

The police activity also got in the way of parents picking up their children from nearby Fletcher Elementary. The San Diego Unified School District Police Department said students would be redirected to Chesterton Elementary for pick up.

Due to police activity in the area of Fletcher Elem, Cardinal Dr is inaccessible. Students will be relocated to Chesterton Elem (7335 Linda Vista Road) to be reunified with their parents. — SDUSD School Police Department (@SDSchoolPolice) October 26, 2021

Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) negotiators are responding, according to Lockwood.

