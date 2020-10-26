Armed Ex-Con Faces Murder Charge After Body Found in Street: SDPD

An ex-con was jailed over the weekend in connection with a San Ysidro-area homicide, authorities reported Monday.

San Diego police arrested Cameron Leddy, 32, for allegedly murdering 35-year-old Juan Alvarado of Chula Vista, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

About 3:30 a.m. last Wednesday, patrol officers responding to a report of a man lying in the roadway near a stretch of railroad tracks in the 300 block of South Vista Avenue found Alvarado mortally wounded. Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Brown said.

Detectives later identified Leddy as Alvarado's alleged killer, Brown said, confirming to NBC 7 that the pair knew each other.

"They were acquaintances, though I don't know for how long or to what extent," Brown said.

After officers saw Leddy hop into a BMW that was then driven away from an apartment in the 2300 block of Ilex Avenue of the Nestor neighborhood on Sunday -- Brown said the residence was not Leddy's -- officers pulled over the car. However, when the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and Leddy jumped into the driver's seat and drove off, prompting a chase that ended when he crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle, Brown said. Leddy attempted to flee after the crash but was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to investigators, who said he was armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody.

Leddy was then taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Officials said Leddy was booked into San Diego Central Jail on four felony counts, including first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property worth less than $950. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information connected to the slaying is being urged to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.