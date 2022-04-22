Another Body Found Ashore in Ocean Beach

San Diego police were investigating Friday the discovery of a man's body washed ashore in Ocean Beach, the second in two weeks.

Lifeguards told police the body was found in front of a tower at Ocean Beach's dog beach at about 1030 a.m., an SDPD spokesperson said.

No other information was available, including about the identity of the man or how he may have died.

It was the second body to be found washed ashore in the same location in the last two weeks.

On Monday, April 11, a man later identified as a Mexican national was found ashore. Authorities believe he died after a shipwreck from a maritime human trafficking attempt on Saturday evening.

In that incident, three people were rescued and one person died after a small boat known as a panga capsized amid eight-foot waves near the OB Pier.

Four to five people were able to make it to shore and ran away, authorities said.

Witnesses called lifeguards to report there were people on a boat who were screaming and asking for help and saying, "no police," the San Diego Police Department said.

A second boat was stopped hours later near Point Loma with 15 people on board, according to CBP, who said the group was trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

Less than a week earlier, three separate pangas carrying 72 migrants were spotted in Point Loma, CBP said. All were taken into custody and to nearby Border Patrol stations to be processed.

"We have seen that smugglers are bringing in larger groups and putting them in more remote and dangerous areas," Alfonso Martinez, deputy chief of the Border Patrol in San Diego.

It was unclear if the man most recently discovered in Ocean Beach had any connection to human smuggling.