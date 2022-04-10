3 People Rescued, 1 Person Dead After Suspected Panga Boat Capsizes Near Ocean Beach Pier

Three people had to be rescued and one person died after a suspected panga boat capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier Sunday morning, San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Stell told NBC 7.

The boat, with a number of unknown people on board, capsized at around midnight during a big surf that was producing at least 8-foot waves, Stell said. Four to five people were able to make it ashore and ran away. Three people had to be rescued and a fourth person was found deceased an hour later.

Border Patrol did arrive at the scene and it was unclear if any arrests were made.

No further details were released.

This is the fourth panga boat spotted on the San Diego coast this week. On Monday, three separate panga boats carrying 72 immigrants were spotted in Point Loma, CBP said. All migrants were taken into custody and taken to nearby Border Patrol stations to be processed.

"We have seen that smugglers are bringing in larger groups and putting them in more remote and dangerous areas," Alfonso Martinez, deputy chief of the Border Patrol in San Diego.

No other information was available.

