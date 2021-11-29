All Aboard! The COASTER Holiday Express is Back

Santa Claus – and the COASTER Holiday Express – is coming (back) to town!

The popular, annual North County Transit District (NCTD) holiday tradition is back in person for two weekends, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12.

The COASTER Holiday Express offers families a magical 65-minute round trip from Oceanside to Solana Beach on a festively decorated COASTER train. During the ride, families and children of all ages can expect to sing along with carolers, receive toys from holiday characters and wish lists for Santa. Santa will also make his way through the train to meet with children and take pictures.

The Holiday Express will depart from the Oceanside Transit Center, 205 S. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054.

Where Can I Buy Tickets for the Holiday Express?

Tickets are $20 for this event, and can be purchased at the link here.

All riders, regardless of age, will need to purchase a ticket (due to limited space and the need for all participants to utilize the seating areas).

When Does the Holiday Express Depart?

Saturday, Dec. 4 10:15 a.m./12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 10:15 a.m./12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 10:15 a.m./12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 10:15 a.m./12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.

*The NCTD recommends arriving at the station at least 30 minutes before the train departs.

In keeping with state and federal orders, masks will be required on the train. Strollers and bikes are not permitted on board.

For more information about this event, visit the Holiday Express 2021 on NCTD's website.

