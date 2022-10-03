Alex Morgan Earns This Year's NWSL Golden Boot Award

In just her first year of playing for San Diego, soccer star Alex Morgan has been named the recipient of a major award by the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Morgan, who plays forward for San Diego Wave FC, was honored with the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot after finishing as the league’s top scorer in the regular season. The star athlete made an impressive 15 goals and two assists in 17 games – a career-best since joining the league in 2013, SD Wave said.

According to the league, Morgan’s impressive inaugural season with San Diego includes “three braces and one four-goal outing this season. The forward is tied for second in the league in 2022 for braces and is the third player in NWSL history to score four times in a single contest.”

Morgan, who also represents Team USA during international soccer games and the World Cup, joined San Diego this season. She previously played for Orlando Pride.

The highly decorated athlete will face off against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday for the quarterfinals. This match marks Snapdragon Stadium’s first time hosting a postseason game for the NWSL.

