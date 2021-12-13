World Champion Alex Morgan Joins San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC won't play its first official match for a few months but they already secured their first victory.

Alex Morgan, one of the most decorated players in United States soccer history, is coming to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion club from Orlando.



San Diego can't wait to have you. Welcome home, @alexmorgan13. 😍 pic.twitter.com/kRAR8rda0x — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 13, 2021

Morgan has scored 115 international goals for the U.S. Women's National Team, helping Team America to the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championships. She captained the team from 2018-2020. She's also a veteran of the NWSL, helping Portland win the inaugural championship in 2013.

A San Dimas native, Morgan grew up playing multiple tournaments in San Diego County, including Surf Cup, a massive nationwide event at the Del Mar Polo Grounds. Her husband is fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, a St. Augustine High School alum, so San Diego is a special place for her.

Wave FC is not done adding players. On Wednesday they reveal their official team crest and kits and on Thursday the NWSL holds its expansion draft where San Diego and Angel City FC from Los Angeles will get to choose a handful of unprotected players from existing rosters to fill out their club.

