Woman Runs Over Man Who Tried to Stop Her From Disciplining Sister: PD

Police say a neighbor who tried to intervene when he saw a woman disciplining her younger sister, possibly with a belt, was run over multiple times by the woman.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Ricky Radasa said the neighbor witnessed the incident between the sisters in an apartment complex parking lot on the 350 block of 47th Street in Chollas View and called police just after 2 p.m.

Lt. Radasa said the incident between the sisters, an 8-year-old and her older sister of unknown age, started in their home and continued outside. Witnesses reported seeing the older sister using a belt on the child.

Police do not believe the child was in any danger and Radasa described the altercation as "just two sisters getting into it."

A neighbor of the sisters tried to intervene and called police. A second call from another witness came minutes later reporting the older sister had run the man over with a car.

Lt. Radasa said the older sister ran over the man two to three times and dragged him an unknown distance. The man was taken to the hospital with a head injury, broken bones and other injuries, according to Radasa.

After running over the man the older sister fled the scene, possibly with her little sister, in a white Mitsubishi SUV with a California license plate ending with 273.

SDPD heard reports that the older sister is known to travel south of the U.S.-Mexico border. Police notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection to be on the lookout for the SUV.

Radasa said there are several cooperating witnesses at the scene and said investigators are also looking at evidence from cameras at a nearby trolley station.

No other information was available.

