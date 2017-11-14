Woman Dies from Burns Suffered in Gasoline Attack: Family

A family photo of Keyra Marisela González used on the GoFundMe page provided to Telemundo 20 by the family.

A woman has died weeks after she was sprayed with gasoline that was then ignited by her ex-husband, family members told our media partner Telemundo 20.

Keyra Marisela González suffered second and third-degree burns on her body and face on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

She was hospitalized for more than three weeks in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tijuana.

Her ex-husband is also hospitalized with burns, the family said. He is identified in several media reports as Jonathan Espinoza, a citizen of the U.S.

The Mexico Attorney General's Office has not confirmed the identity of the ex-husband or whether they are investigating him for spraying and igniting the gasoline that led to González’ death.

According to the victim's sister, Dulce Franko of Chula Vista, González was driving to her son's school in Tijuana with the boy's father at the time of the incident.

When González said she no longer wanted to be together, the boy's father became enraged, family members said.

The ex-husband crashed the car and sprayed it with gasoline, the sister said.

Several media reports showed friends and family members protesting outside of the hospital. They say González had received a restraining order to protect herself from her ex after previous violence.

González' family continues to raise funds for medical expenses on an online fundraising page.