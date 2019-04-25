The Wings of Freedom Tour is flying into San Diego County to showcase a fleet of classic World War II bomber and fighter planes -- and even letting an adventurous few get inside the cockpit.

The tour will stop in Carlsbad from May 2 to May 5 and head over to Ramona from May 6 to May 8.

Some of the planes on display will include a B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, and P-40 Warhawk, according to the event’s website.

Those with the need for speed can make reservations to take 30-minute flights on a selection of the bombers on display. The flights cost between $400 and $450.

If that’s not enough, the tour is offering half-hour and hour-long flight training sessions in two of the fighter planes. The flights cost between $2,200 and $3,400.

For those who prefer to stay firmly on the ground, walking tours of the planes will be available for $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12 years old.

McClellan-Palomar Airport:

Thursday, May 2: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, May 3 to May 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramona Airport:

Monday, May 6: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Wings of Freedom Tour is hosted by the Collings Foundation, an educational non-profit founded four decades ago, according to its website.

The Collings Foundation said the tour has two goals:

“To honor the sacrifices made by our veterans that allow us to enjoy our freedom; and to educate the visitors, especially younger Americans, about our national history and heritage.”

Over the tour’s more than 25-year career, the planes have stopped at more than 3,000 airports and greeted an estimated 3.5 million guests each year.

To purchase tickets, head to the Wings of Freedom Tour’s website.

Parking will be free at Ramona Airport and free for the first two hours at McClellan-Palomar Airport, where it will increase to $1 for the next two hours and $5 for eight hours.