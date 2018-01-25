Valencia Park Family Mourning Death of Man Shot on Accident

A Valencia Park family is mourning the loss of a man police say was accidentally shot within feet of his own father.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is calling the death of 27-year-old Justin Inthavong "convincing accidental."

Inthavong was driving down Bonita Drive with his father in the passenger seat at around 4 p.m. last Sunday when a bullet went through the windshield and hit him in the chest, according to SDPD.

Police said the bullet came from a gun in 43-year-old Khonesavanh Sayanaly's possession, determining it was an accidental discharge.

Sayanaly was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Willful Discharge of a Firearm in a Grossly Negligent Manner.

Though police believe the shooting to be accidental, members of Inthavong's family who at the scene told NBC 7 it didn't seem like an accident. They say Inthavong and Sayanaly knew each other and were friends, but can't think of a reason why Sayanaly would shoot him.

"We've gone through a roller coaster of emotions; ranging from angry to confused, to just shock," Inthavong’s cousin Samantha Saravong said.

Many questions still remain on the side of the victim's family and friends, but for now, they're focused on prayer.

Inthavong and his family are Buddhists, a religion that calls for a week of prayer when someone passes away. Since Sunday, Inthavong's family, friends and coworkers have been stopping by his parents’ house to pay their respects and drop off gifts.

"Nothing could ever bring him down. No matter what was happening. He was always smiling, and I think that's how we're always going to remember him," Saravong said.

Sayanaly has since posted bail and is back at home just blocks away from the home where Inthavong's family is praying and mourning his death.

Inthavong's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

A Fundly page has been set up to help the family with the funeral expenses.