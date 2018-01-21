27-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Valencia Park

There is no suspect description at this time. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

Officials are conducting a homicide investigation after a victim was found lying unresponsive in the 5500 block of Bonita Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The 27-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is questioning witnesses at the scene as detectives try to piece together what events led up to the shooting. They will be at the scene through the night.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family. He did not live in the area, according to police who are trying to obtain a search warrant for a residence located near the shooting.

There is no suspect information.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.



