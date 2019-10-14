A girl had minor burns after a fire that started in her apartment in Valencia Park. (Published 4 hours ago)

A fire broke out in a family's Valencia Park apartment Monday afternoon, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

Two adults and three children were inside the second floor apartment when a fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. By the time firefighters arrived, all five people had made it outside the building.

SDFD confirmed one girl was transported to the Regional Burn Center at UC San Diego Health with minor burn injuries on her hands.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 5300 block of Santa Margarita Street and knocked it down just after 2:00 p.m.

Neighbor Video of Valencia Park Apartment Fire

Smoke and flames billow out of the back bedroom of the second floor Valencia Park apartment. Recorded by Enrique Aguilar. (Published 3 hours ago)

Firefighters confirmed the fire started in a back bedroom which made for a tricky job as crews brought a ladder and hose to the back of the building. With the recent weather conditions, there was concern it would spread to surrounding apartments and the environment.

"We were able to confine the fire to the bedroom of origin and it did not escape that unit. So luckily in this large complex only one unit was damaged," SDFD Battalion Chief Brian Raines said.

Arson investigators and San Diego police investigating the incident, taking pictures and interviewing witnesses.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with the remaining family members and help them find a place to sleep.

SDFD said a total of 41 personnel were assigned to the fire and thanked the City of Chula Vista, and the City of National City for their assistance with this incident.

#BREAKING A girl is in the hospital for burns to her hands after an apartment fire on 5389 Santa Margarita St in Valencia Park. Just talked to the battalion chief - the fire is out and was contained to one unit, but a family of five needs a new home tonight. pic.twitter.com/mOorfoykUh — Alexis Rivas (@AlexisRivasNBC) October 14, 2019

No other information was available.

