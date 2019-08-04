Four of the top Democratic Presidential candidates will be in San Diego Monday in hopes of garnering support from Latino voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), will be speaking at the 2019 UnidosUS Annual Conference at the San Diego Convention Center.

UnidosUS, formerly known as NCLR, is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

During the Monday afternoon event, each candidate will deliver remarks then participate in a question and answer period with attendees.

“Latinos are going to play an increasingly important role in deciding races across the country, including our next president, and are anxious to be engaged by candidates who can provide concrete ideas and proposed solutions for the issues that matter to them most,” said UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía in a press statement.

Only Democratic candidates were invited to the conference.

The 4-day UnidosUS Conference is a gathering for Latino leaders, non-profit organizations, activists, and students from across the U.S. The conference ends on Tuesday.