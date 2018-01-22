Future USS Portland Arrives at Naval Base San Diego

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the arrival of the pre-commissioned ship USS Portland, one of the U.S. Navy's newest vessels to call San Diego its homeport. (Published 5 hours ago)

The pre-commissioned USS Portland arrived at Naval Base San Diego Monday after a six-week journey from Mississippi.



It’s an emotional visit for families like the Vest's from San Diego whose son Liam is battling leukaemia. The little warrior was among the crowd as he anxiously awaited his father's arrival from USS Portland.

“It’s been a long few months with our son's treatment, it's been intense, luckily there was lots of Facetiming and opportunity to speak with him,” said Allison Vest, Liam’s mom. “So, that made him better. I'm so excited to have him home.”

The USS Portland is an amphibious transport dock, also known as a landing platform/dock (LPD). It is 684 feet long and displaces 25,000 tons. The ship recently visited eastern U.S. Naval bases like Key West and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Future USS Portland Arrives

As NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe reports,the ship left its building site in Mississippi six weeks ago and has been making stops along the East Coast and at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Published 6 hours ago)

“It’s amazing,” Jacob Aldrich, a sailor aboard USS Portland said. “There are a lot of working parts, and there's always a watch doing what needs to be done.”

After Aldrich exchanged the first kiss with his wife, the couple said they are happy to be reunited, for now.

“I’m good and relieved,” Lorie Aldrich said, “It’s a lot of responsibility on my own and it's nice to have him home.”

The ship will be undergoing routine maintenance in San Diego until late April, which is when the ship's formal commissioning ceremony will be held in Portland.