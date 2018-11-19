Dozens of local emergency responders arrived in Butte County Monday to help locate missing people in the wake of the Camp Fire that tore through the area.

The group of 37 is part of the San Diego Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 (CA-TF8).

The blaze killed at least 71 people as of Sunday and the number of residents reported missing surpassed 1,000.

CA-TF8 joined three additional urban search and rescue (USAR) task forces from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The crews set up in Oroville, which is roughly 21 miles south of Paradise. Here, four other regional USAR task forces are also assigned to the area.

“The team from SD is proud to be a part of the effort to reunite family members and perhaps bring closure to others,” said Monica Munoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The 37 members represented eight local agencies. CA-TF8 has more than 200 members.

The length of their deployment is unknown at this time, Munoz said.

They left from San Diego at 3 a.m.