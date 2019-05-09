The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help to locate a man suspected of robbing a Chula Vista bank last week with a demand note.

The unidentified man walked into the Chula Vista Credit Union in the Terra Nova Plaza shopping center just before noon last Thursday and placed a demand note in front of a bank teller, according to the FBI.

The note said, "This is a robbery. I have a gun."

A gun was never displayed; it was not clear if the man actually had a weapon but the man gestured to his gun while he was interacting with the bank teller, the FBI said.

The bank teller handed over cash at which point the suspect took off.

Surveillance video from inside the bank shows a man with his face obscured by a black jacket with a high neck. He was also wearing a gray hat. The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s and stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the FBI at (858)320-1800 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Terra Noval Plaza is located on H Street just east of Interstate 805.