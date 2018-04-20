This is How San Diegans Celebrated the First Legal 4/20 in CA

In this file photo, Dalton Edwards works with marijuana plants in a flowering room at Compassionate Cultivation, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Manchaca, Texas.

San Diegans gathered Friday for a celebration of April 20th, a call for cannabis consumption also known as 4/20.

This year marked the first time for many that the celebration could happen in dispensaries, since California legalized recreational marijuana in January.

"We're getting a lot more customers coming in on this day," said Zack Raborn, chief financial officer of SDRC in Mission Valley, a recreational marijuana business for customers who are 21 years of age and older. "There's a lot more people just happy to be able to do this in a way that's safe: safe access to recreational cannabis."

Marsha Bruin said it was her first 4/20 celebration. She came out to SDRC to get CBD drops that help her fall asleep.

"It's holistic. Instead of using chemicals, it's natural," said Bruin. "I live here in San Diego and I'm glad they're doing this."

But do you know the origin of the celebration of 4/20? Many people think it stems from a police term for marijuana but, to put it bluntly, that is incorrect.

4/20 started as a joint effort by high school students in northern California. Four students at San Rafael High School started smoking pot at 4:20 p.m. (after football practice was done) back in 1971, and the legacy lived on from there.

But the San Diego Police Department said it is not all fun and games this Friday. They are reminding folks that it is still illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis.

"Driving under the influence of drugs will run you about $15,000," said Officer Emilio Ramirez of the San Diego Police Department. "You're looking at attorney fees, court costs, recovery costs, your insurance."

Local coffee shop, Industrial Grind Coffee, teamed up with students for an event urging drivers under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or prescription medications to stay off the road.

The coffee shop released this public statement:

"Driving under the influence of THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) is associated with decreased car handling performance, slower reaction times, and impaired ability to estimate time and distance."

Customers received a coffee cup with the words "DUI doesn't just mean booze" on the side as a safety reminder.