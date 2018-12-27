Christian Ewing in a 2015 court appearance connected to his decision to jump on stage at a Taylor Swift's concert in San Diego.

A San Diego man who jumped onto a stage and made it to within steps of singer Taylor Swift faces charges of murder in San Diego, accused of beating a man to death.

Christian Ewing, 29, pleaded guilty to assault and a charge of resisting an officer in the 2015 incident during the Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park. He was sentenced to two years' probation.

Now, he is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man who was found in the Midway District of San Diego, beaten and unconscious.

Ewing was arrested Dec. 21 on a parole violation and then re-arrested on Christmas Eve, prosecutors said.

He's accused of killing Gregory Freeman, a 57-year-old man who was found Wednesday, Dec. 5 on Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass.

Freeman had suffered trauma to his upper body and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries four days after the attack.

One witness told police that the victim had been on the ground when an unknown man began to hit him with some sort of object, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

When he was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of murder in San Diego Superior Court Thursday, Ewing refused to appear before the judge.

The San Diego District Attorney's Office is prepared to charge Ewing with murder and two dangerous weapons allegations for using a baseball bat in the attack on Freeman, a prosecutor told NBC 7.

Ewing's arraignment has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 28.

In 2015, Ewing hopped a fence at Taylor Swift concert in downtown San Diego and was confronted by a security guard. Ewin escaped and ran onto the stage, getting just a few steps away from Swift while she was singing "Style." He was eventually dragged off stage. One of the singer's security guards was injured in the altercation.

At the time of his arrest in 2015, Ewing had an active warrant for a theft-related offense in Florida and had an assault-related offense in Georgia. He was previously convicted out-of-state of attempting to manufacture or manufacturing drugs in 2013.