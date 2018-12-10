The scene of the attack in the Midway District on Dec. 5, 2018.

A man died Sunday from injuries he suffered days before in an attack near a freeway bridge in San Diego's Midway District.

The victim was identified Monday by San Diego police who are looking for leads in finding the man accused in the violent attack.

Gregory Freeman, 57, was found Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 3900 Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass.

He had suffered trauma to his upper body and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries four days after the attack.

One witness told police that the victim had been on the ground when an unknown man began to hit him with some sort of object, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree. The attacker escaped capture.

As of Monday, police were looking for a man in his 20s wearing a yellow poncho and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this attack can reach out to police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.