A driver who slammed into at least two parked cars and in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Thursday.

Witness Jeffrey Smith said he heard a loud screech and a bang from his apartment along Chateau and Camber drives, north of Balboa Avenue, at about midnight.

"I ran out on my balcony, I saw him slightly tilting over. He hit the PT Cruiser and went on his full side," Smith said.

Police said the truck was traveling too fast on the neighborhood road when it hit several cars and rolled onto its side.

Smith and several other neighbors ran out the help the man get out of the rolled-over vehicle.

"There was a dude that jumped on the car on its side and like deadlifted this guy out," Smith described.

Smith said he could smell alcohol on the driver, who was checked by medics but was not taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No other information was available.

