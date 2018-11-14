Stunning Images Show Migrant Caravan Atop Border Fence

Video showing members of the migrant caravan through Mexico as they reach the fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

What to Know Migrants say they are fleeing poverty, violence and political instability in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and others

US troops have been deployed to help border officials prepare for the arrival of the caravan

Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas to the migrants

Members of a migrant caravan that traveled through Mexico reached the beachside fencing that separates the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday.

Images and video show members of that caravan atop the fence as they hooted and hollered, showing their excitement of reaching their destination.

After several migrants were told there were no shelters or shelters they continued west to Border Field State Park in Imperial Beach, California, where a fence crosses the beach and ends in the water of the Pacific.

Once they arrived, some of them climbed up onto the and sat for a moment to see up close the dream that had motivated them to walk thousands of miles through Mexico.

About a dozen migrants stood on the sand on the U.S. side of the fence before eventually returning to the Mexico side. No arrests were made.

The group of 357 migrants who arrived Tuesday in Tijuana is only the second group that has arrived in the region.

Authorities expect an average of 5,000 more people to Baja California in the following days in search of asylum.

Border Field State Park has a long history and involves government entities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The Border Infrastructure Project is a fenced corridor between an older fence once constructed along the border and a new fence built in 2008 – 2009. It is owned by the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Friendship Park stands within the DHS-owned land. It is a half circle that marks the starting point for the land survey that established the border between the two countries.

Families and friends who are separated will meet up with each other through the fence at Friendship Park. Access is managed by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The area north of Border Field State Park is a river estuary and wildlife refuge.