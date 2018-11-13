A convoy of nine trucks filled with hundreds of Central American migrants arrived on Tuesday in Tijuana, Mexico, at the same time Customs and Border Protection shut down port of entry lanes due to their expected arrival.

The group of about 350 Central Americans who would be asking for asylum from the U.S. first reached the border south of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, where NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20, spoke with them.

People aboard one bus on the road to Tijuana, Mexico chanted "Mexico, Mexico, Mexico," "Viva Honduras," and "Let's see Donald Trump."

David, a 31- year-old paramedic from Honduras, said he left home 20 days ago to join the caravan and upon his arrival in Tijuana feels, "more motivated than ever."

Religious organizations in Tijuana would be taking in migrants and have been preparing for their arrival.

Despite their fatigue, the latest group to arrive was relieved to reach their next stop and thankful to the country that welcomed them for several weeks of their journey.

"Mexico is a country of good heart," one person shouted as their bus arrived in Tecate.

The trip from the outskirts of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to the city of Tijuana took the group of 350 people two days.

The migrant caravan, previously comprised of thousands of migrants slowly moving to the southern U.S. border, has splintered along its journey when smaller groups are able to find transportation.

Nearly 80 migrants arrived in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday, the first of the caravan members to arrive.

Many say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

According to the Associated Press, the majority of the thousands-large caravan departed from Guadalajara Tuesday morning to catch transportation to their next destinations.

Other members of the caravan had arrived in Mexico City and more than 1,000 people had set up camp at a sports complex there on Tuesday. A third group was close behind, AP reported.

Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas, and its government said Monday that 2,697 temporary visas had been issued to individuals and families to cover them during the 45-day application process for more permanent status. Some 533 migrants had requested a voluntary return to their countries, the government reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.