Students, Teachers, Admins Plan Local Gun Reform Protests

Students and teachers are encouraging each other to walk out of class on March 14, one month after the deadly school shooting in Florida, in support of gun reform laws. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Teenagers from coast to coast are calling on Congress to take action on the issue of gun control.

Monday outside the White House, dozens of students spread their bodies across the pavement in a silent, but powerful, demonstration to symbolize the dead and call for tougher gun regulations.

In Plantation, Florida, more than 200 students gathered outside American Heritage School in a show of solidarity with the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where last week a deadly shooting claimed the lives of 17 people.

And in Downtown Los Angeles, a huge crowd gathered to say, “enough is enough.”

Several marches and rallies aimed at making a difference will be held in San Diego in the coming weeks.

On March 14, students, teachers, administrators and parents are invited to gather at the San Diego Unified Board of Education office on Normal Street to take part in a national walkout. And on March 24, the “March For Our Lives” will be held in cities across the nation, including here in San Diego.

It’s a message Abby Kim, a seventh-grader at Reformation Lutheran School in Clairemont, said needs to be heard.

“They can stop this,” Kim said.

Kim said she is concerned about all of the recent school shootings, and said each one of us can take action to make a change.

"If your friend is someone who has problems and they're just having really dark thoughts, I think there is something you can do. You can just ask - how is everything, and you can make some sort of difference,” Kim said.