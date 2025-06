A brush fire broke out in Ramona shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday with the fire's progress stopped in less than a half hour.

#WeekendFire [Update] the fire’s progress has been stopped and the aircraft have been released. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 15, 2025

CalFire crews responded to the vegetation fire at Highway 78 just east of Weekend Villa Road in Ramona.

No evacuations were ordered.

