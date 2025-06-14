San Diego County Fair: Ways to save money before and during your visit

If you’re about to circle a date on your calendar for when you and your family will be going to the San Diego County Fair this year, you’ll want to know how to save money first.

Marco Rodriguez from San Diego disagrees.

“Might as well stay home. You come to spend money, not to save money,” he said with a smile.

He’s not wrong. Quality family time has no price tag. Just ask Amber and Ronnie Lewis from San Diego, who showed up with the whole family. They said this visit will be memorable.

“Our 18-year-old is leaving off to college, so this is our, you know, one of the last hurrahs we will have together. all of us,” Amber Lewis said while standing next to her husband.

Except, you do need to put a price tag on it.

“Haha, well, yeah, you definitely have to, especially if you have someone going to college,” Amber Lewis said, laughing as she realized she had just contradicted herself.

But try as they will, the couple knows how quickly card swipes at the fair can eat away at their budget.

“The only thing that I would say is a splurge moment would be the food, so, we don’t know, that can go sideways really fast,” laughed Ronnie Lewis, looking down at a tray of blooming onions in his hands.

Tips to save while at the San Diego County Fair

Food and drinks : The San Diego County Fair allows outside snacks and beverages. Just keep in mind that no alcohol is permitted, and beverages must be factory-sealed. Reusable water bottles must be empty, and you can fill them once inside. Leave glass containers and metal utensils at home. They’re not allowed.

: The San Diego County Fair allows outside snacks and beverages. Just keep in mind that no alcohol is permitted, and beverages must be factory-sealed. Reusable water bottles must be empty, and you can fill them once inside. Leave glass containers and metal utensils at home. They’re not allowed. Rides : When it comes to rides, Wednesdays and Thursdays are pay-one-price ride days. If there are many kids in your group, these might be the days to go.

: When it comes to rides, Wednesdays and Thursdays are pay-one-price ride days. If there are many kids in your group, these might be the days to go. Coupons: Consider getting a Passport to Savings coupon book for $5, especially for larger groups, as the savings can really add up the more coupons you use.

Way to save before the San Diego County Fair

Tickets:

If you buy your ticket online at least 24 hours in advance, you’ll save about $4 to $5. You’ll save another $4 to $5 if you visit on a Wednesday or a Thursday. For the first time since 2019, a season pass is available.

Kids 5 and under get free admission every day. Those 6 to 12 get in free every Friday, except on July 4.

Parking and transportation:

When it comes to getting to the fair, you’ll save $4 on general parking if you buy your pass online 24 hours in advance.

You can skip the cost and most of the traffic by parking for free at Canyon Crest Academy and taking the free shuttle. There’s also a free shuttle from Del Mar Horsepark, but you’ll have to pay $10 to park there.

Check out the “Fair Tripper” pass. It’ll get you admission to the fair and a round-trip ride from MTS and the North County Transit District.

Discounts:

Check for discounts for military, law enforcement, firefighters, government employees, and education staff.

There are more ways to save on the county fair's website, so make sure to check them out as you plan your trip.

Ronnie Lewis had one more piece of advice before heading out to the rides: Don't lean too much into saving money while at the fair and always keep your eyes on the prize.

“I’m the more frugal one, but I’m generous, obviously, when it comes to spending on my wife," he said.