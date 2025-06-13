San Diego County Planning Commission continues hearing on Cottonwood Sand Mine project

Possible health hazards, traffic jams and noise in the neighborhood — these are all reasons community members in the Rancho San Diego and Jamacha areas oppose the Cottonwood Sand Mine project. But the company behind the proposal says there will be benefits for the community in the coming years.

On Friday, the San Diego County Planning Commission held a hearing to decide whether to approve the plans. After about an hour of waiting for the meeting, due to technical difficulties, the commission made the decision to continue the hearing to July 11.

A spokesperson with the county told NBC 7 it’s important that everyone has full access to the meeting. That includes access for those who would be participating from home.

Before it became known that the meeting would be continued, it was a packed house with hundreds in attendance to provide comments and find out if the commission would approve or deny the Cottonwood project in the Valle De Oro area. Barry Jantz, a member of the grassroots community group “Stop the Cottonwood Sand Mine,” was one of them.

”We had hundreds of people here to weigh in their concerns about this sand mine in a residential neighborhood, and I have to be fair, the other side was here too, so a lot of folks are disappointed because had been preparing for this for a long time, and here we are, technical difficulties,” Jantz said.

The proposal for the project came down in 2018 when the Cottonwood Golf Club’s owner applied for a permit to turn the area into a sand mine for 10 years.

Cottonwood Cajon, LLC, the business behind the project, applied for a major use permit and reclamation plan. A staff report sent to the commission recommends that both be denied.

In a statement to NBC 7, Cottonwood Cajon, LLC, shared the following:

“Our team was prepared to share the superior environmental and economic benefits of the Cottonwood proposal to the Planning Commission today. We now look forward to demonstrating to Planning Commissioners that they have all the findings to support the proposal at the rescheduled meeting next month. The Cottonwood proposal will ultimately dedicate 150 acres of permanent open space and create a critical linkage for wildlife species and trails – an extraordinary public benefit for the region. In addition, the temporary, local source of essential construction sand will help offset skyrocketing costs for housing and infrastructure construction and create hundreds of high-quality jobs.”

According to the county, the project would run from west to east, just east of the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Jamacha Road to about a 1/4 mile west of the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Drive. The project would cover about 200 acres, in which sand would be extracted from and used for construction aggregates. The operations would run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. with trucking operations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Locals like Ann Kelly have been part of the effort to stop the project from breaking ground.

”In the beginning, just truthfully, traffic,” Kelly said.

Since then, concerns have increased regarding the rise in noise, the presence of more haul trucks on the roads and its potential impact on the health of people living in these neighboring communities.

”Next to it is a county park with children and adults using it, and sand is made up of things called silica. Silica is almost microscopic, and if it gets in your lungs, it damages it,” Kelly said.

While the commission announced a tentative date of July 11 for the continuation of the hearing, a spokesperson for the county told NBC 7 that it could be sooner.