Student Sexually Harassed While Walking to Cajon Valley Middle School: ECPD

A driver made lewd comments and gestures to a 12-year-old Cajon Valley Middle School student Monday morning as she walked to school, the El Cajon police Department confirmed.

Police say the girl was walking on Main Street near Mollison Avenue when a man in a dark-colored 4-door sedan stopped and asked her for directions, then sexually harassed her.

The student ran to school and told her parents about the incident when she got home later that day, according to ECPD.

The suspect is described as a white male of unknown age with dark balding hair. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants.

Cajon Valley Middle School is located at 550 E. Park Avenue in El Cajon.

ECPD has not said if the suspect is the same man suspected in two child luring attempts this week at Flying Hills Elementary School in El Cajon. The schools were less than three miles apart.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is also investigating a child luring attempt this week at Lakeside Middle School, about seven miles from the El Cajon luring attempts.

